Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining him to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Samoa Joe's latest injury

* Updates on Cain Velasquez's WWE status

* Sasha Banks potentially returning from injury

* A change to The Bella Twins' return to WWE TV

* WWE looking to open a Japanese Performance Center

* AEW beating NXT in viewership again

* Vickie Guerrero no longer getting WWE interviews

Nick's interview with Ring of Honor World Champion PCO. Featuring PCO discussing:

* His run as ROH World Champion

* Sinclair injecting a lot of money into ROH

* His upcoming entrance at Supercard of Honor

* ROH possibly getting a live weekly TV show

* Jeff Cobb popping up on AEW Dynamite

ROH World Champion PCO will defend his title against Dragon Lee at ROH Bound By Honor on Friday February 28th. For tickets and more info please visit www.ROHWrestling.com

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think will be The Dark Order's Exalted One

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!