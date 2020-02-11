Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson signing with WWE

* Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch

* Matt Hardy saying "GOODBYE" following RAW beatdown

* Backstage news on both the Hardy Boys' futures

* Possible huge WWE Elimination Chamber spoiler

* The latest on Sami Zayn's WWE role

The Wrestling Inc. Daily Field Correspondent Joey G's interview with Impact Wrestling's Cody Deaner. Featuring Deaner discussing:

* His favorite aspect of wrestling for Impact

* Who influenced him to start pro wrestling

* His plans for the immediate future

* What he hopes to share with the world

* Wanting to hold Impact gold in 2020

Cody Deaner can be seen every Tuesday night, 8/7c, on AXS TV as part of Impact Wrestling. For more information please visit www.ImpactWrestling.com

The Wrestling Inc. Daily Field Correspondent Daniel Yanofsky chatting about his experience covering the XFL NY Guardians debut home game as official press

Daniel will be returning to the show every Tuesday afternoon to discuss his weekly experiences covering the NY Guardians on-site throughout the debut XFL season

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Mailbag



