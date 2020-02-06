Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's 2019 financial report

* The future of the WWE Network

* Cody Rhodes' lashings from MJF

* Velveteen Dream returning to NXT

* The latest on WWE dropping the term "women's" from the NXT Championship

* Reby Hardy's tweet about Vince McMahon ripping up Matt Hardy's ideas

* WWE abandoning the trademark to EC3

* R-Truth possibly working more with Brock Lesnar

The full audio from Impact Wrestling's media call with Impact Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard

The latest installment of "The Mailbag" looking at AEW's top heels

The full audio from WWE 2019 financial call with WWE CEO Vince McMahon

