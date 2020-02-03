Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* WWE cutting back on it's live event business

* WWE's stock taking a big hit

* Backstage news on WWE firing it's Co-Presidents

* The Revival asking for their WWE releases

* Braun Strowman's Intercontinental title win

* Tony Khan asking TNT permission for recent angles

* Guerrillas of Destiny re-claiming the IWGP Tag Team Championships

Nick's interview with former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jazzy Gabert. Featuring Gabert discussing:

* Her difficult decision to ask for her WWE NXT UK release

* Being creatively frustrated at WWE NXT UK

* The backstage morale at WWE NXT UK

* WWE's women's revolution

* Crude fan chants directed at women when she broke in

* Working with Shawn Michaels as a producer in WWE NXT UK

* If she has interest in wrestling for AEW

Follow Jazzy on Twitter @Jazzy_Gabert

You can also subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.