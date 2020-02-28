What makes a ring entrance memorable is a combination of factors including the theme song, the talent themselves and the introduction by the ring announcer. SmackDown ring announcer Greg Hamilton has created some of the most iconic ring entrances in WWE history over the years with his intros.

He was asked which entrance is his favorite of all-time when he joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"I'm gonna give you a very selfish answer. My favorite entrance was AJ Styles when he would stop and point back to me and make me say 'The Face that Runs the Place.' That was one of my favorites and then I can't thank Shane McMahon enough for his 'Best in the World' and what that's done for me. It was stressful but I'm grateful for it. So, AJ Styles and Shane McMahon are top 2 for me," stated Hamilton.

Hamilton mentioned Shane McMahon and he became a regular part of Shane's storylines with his "Best in the World" intros. He talked more about how that came to be and who deserves credit for urging him to take it to another level.

"That all took place at WrestleMania rehearsal. They wanted the Best in the World intro and I'm standing there with Road Dogg and Jeff Jarrett," recalled Hamilton. "They said to me, 'Give me the biggest Best in the World you've got.' I don't think they thought what I was gonna do was that. So I belted out in the middle of an empty Met-Life Stadium 'Best in the World' for like 20 seconds.

"Road Dogg goes, 'Man! Can you do that tonight?' And Best in the World was born."

Greg's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Thursday's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here. The full interview can be heard via the embedded audio player below: