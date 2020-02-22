WWE has just announced that Charlotte Flair is going to have her first NXT match in over four years this Wednesday against Bianca Belair.

Earlier today, Charlotte also announced on Twitter that she will be coming to NXT.

She tweeted, "NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too. See you Wednesday."

As noted, it will be Charlotte vs. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. WrestleMania 36 will be on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

For the first time in over four years, #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE will wrestle her first match on the black-and-gold brand against @BiancaBelairWWE this Wednesday on #WWENXT! https://t.co/hjrAB8xhuj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 22, 2020