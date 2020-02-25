WWE has suspended Samoa Joe for 30 days due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy.

WWE announced the suspension today and noted that it went into effect this past Monday, February 24.

It was reported earlier this month, via @Wrestlevotes, that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions could be coming. Their report strongly indicated that Joe was possibly being suspended. It would appear is if WWE already knew of the suspension in early February, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Joe is currently on the shelf after suffering a reported concussion from taking a bad table dump during a WWE commercial shoot earlier this month. This would be Joe's second concussion in less than 1 month. Joe suffered a broken thumb back in September and didn't return to the ring until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode, returned for one week, and then suffered the second concussion while filming.

WWE has had a series of Wellness Policy violations since December, after going so long without any. WWE United States Champion Andrade is currently wrapping up his first 30-day suspension. WWE announced back on December 10 that Robert Roode and Primo Colon were suspended for 30 days due to their first violations, and these were the first violations announced since seven suspensions were announced in 2016. It was then announced on January 28 that Andrade had violated the Wellness Policy. WWE then announced Joe's suspension today.

Stay tuned for updates on Joe's suspension and return.

You can see WWE's full announcement on Joe below: