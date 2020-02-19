WWE has reportedly booked Cameron and Brodus Clay for WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on why Clay and Cameron were booked, but this opens the door for a potential reunion of Brodus and The Funkadactyls with Naomi.

As noted earlier this week, Naomi is rumored to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley at WrestleMania 36, but that match has not been confirmed.

It was also reported this week that WWE has started booking other former talents for WrestleMania 36 Week, including JBL, Hornswoggle, Santino Marella, and Darren Young. Our own Raj Giri exclusively reported later on Tuesday that JBL is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, but WWE has not officially announced that induction yet.

Clay left WWE in 2014 and spent some time with Impact Wrestling. He currently has a show on the FOX News streaming service, FOX Nation. Cameron left WWE in 2016 and hasn't done much wrestling-related work since then, but she has done some music and appeared on MTV's The Challenge.

There's no word yet on why WWE might want to do a reunion of Naomi, Clay and Cameron, but it seems like a long shot. Some of these former talents getting booked are likely being brought in for WrestleMania 36 Axxess or other similar non-wrestling events that week.

Stay tuned for updates on WrestleMania 36 Week.