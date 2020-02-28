As noted before at this link, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle took to Twitter last night and commented on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg defeating "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to capture the WWE Universal Title at Super ShowDown, accusing Goldberg of using the BroHammer, which is the Jackhammer, to get the job done. Riddle also accused Goldberg of being a fan of The BroserWeights, apparently for how he posed with the title in his teeth after the match.

Riddle's partner Pete Dunne tweeted a similar post today, calling Goldberg a fan of The BroserWeights.

"Big broserweights fan confirmed," Dunne wrote with the same photo.

While some wrestlers and many fans weren't happy with Goldberg defeating The Fiend for the title, one NXT Superstar who did not have an issue with Goldberg's return was The Velveteen Dream. He tweeted on the match and also mentioned Goldberg using the BroHammer.

Dream wrote, "The DREAM takes no issues with the return of @Goldberg But 2 use The BROHammer.... C'Mon BILL! What're U Thinkin' #BROSGonnaGetU"

NXT's Tyler Breeze also joked about Goldberg defeating The Fiend with the Jackhammer, which was botched a bit.

"Bill may have a hernia after that," Breeze wrote.

Goldberg has not responded to any of the friendly jabs from wrestlers as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full tweets from Dream, Dunne and Breeze below:

