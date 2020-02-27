WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle took to Twitter this evening and knocked new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

Riddle apparently referenced how Goldberg carried the title in his teeth and said he got that from The BroserWeights, Riddle and partner Pete Dunne. Furthermore, Goldberg used his Jackhammer to win the title from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown today but Riddle poked at him some more and said Goldberg used his BroHammer to get the pin.

"Willy G has been watching his Broserweight tapes. PS Sweet BroHammer for the win [OK hand sign emoji]," Riddle wrote.

Riddle also shared a photo of Goldberg looking at a "BROO" fan sign in the crowd.

Goldberg has not responded to Riddle's latest social media jab as of this writing, but he also hasn't made any social media comments since the win in Saudi Arabia.

You can click here for our report on Goldberg's post-match comments about getting another title run at his age, and how he defeated The Fiend. You can see Riddle's full tweet below: