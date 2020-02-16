- Above is the video for tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event, featuring Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Mansoor.

- Tonight's Takeover: Portland" event on the WWE Network will open with Dominik Dijakovic vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

- Triple H tweeted a teaser for Poppy's musical performance at Takeover and noted that the NXT crew is working "something special" tonight.

"Doors are open @ModaCenter in #NXTPortland ... we're only a few hours from #NXTTakeOver. The entire @WWENXT team is working something special. We're LIVE at 7pm ET/4pm PT ONLY on @WWENetwork!!! #WeAreNXT"

Remember to join us for live Takeover coverage at 7pm ET at this link. Below is Triple H's full tweet: