- We noted before that WWE had plans to release a new docuseries on the Ruthless Aggression era of the company. Above is a new trailer for the docuseries, which will premiere on Sunday, February 16 after the WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event goes off the air.

- WWE stock was down 9.18% today, closing at $44.50 per share. Today's high was $47.97 and the low was $40.24. As noted, stock dropped under $40 this morning before the market opened as the Q4 & Full-Year 2019 earnings report was released.

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to share a look at the Kizin character he voiced for Disney's Elana of Avalor episode, which premieres tomorrow. We noted back in August that Reigns had visited Disney studios to do voice work for the show.

He wrote, "Before I come back to #TheYard on #Smackdown, I'm bringing Kizin to #ElenaOfAvalor on @Disney tomorrow! Great to bring this character to life and put some bass in that voice!!! [microphone emoji]"

