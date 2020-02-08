Friday's episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.547 million viewers in the overnight ratings, according to Showbuzz Daily. Hour one drew 2.555 million viewers, then hour two dropped to 2.539 million viewers.

SmackDown also drew an average of 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was #2 for the night behind ABC News: The Democratic Debate, which averaged 1.1 in the same demo.

If the number holds up, it would be up from last Friday's SmackDown episode, which drew an average of 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

SmackDown was #7 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: ABC News: The Democratic Debate, MacGyver, Hawaii Five-O, Blue Bloods, Lincoln Rhyme, and Dateline. ABC News: The Democratic Debate topped the night at 7.588 million viewers in the first hour.

Final ratings will be out on Monday.

Below is our 2020 SmackDown Viewership Tracker:

January 3 Episode: 2.413 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 2.562 million viewers with a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 2.448 million viewers with a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 2.497 million viewers with a 0.8 ratings in the 18-49 demographic

2019 Total: 112.530 million viewers

2019 Average: 2.164 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 122.304 million viewers

2018 Average: 2.352 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 132.401 million viewers

2017 Average: 2.546 million viewers per episode