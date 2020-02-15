- The video above is Johnny Gargano's NXT TakeOver moments like his match against Tommaso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans in 2018. NXT TakeOver: Portland is tomorrow and Johnny Gargano's opponent is Finn Balor.

- Matt Hardy posted on social media that he is "unkillable" days before his No Holds Barred match with Randy Orton on RAW.

He tweeted, "In a neck collar & with numbness in my arms, I am DEFIANTLY coming to #RAW on Monday to fight Randy Orton. My line between reality and fiction is so blurred it's nearly nonexistent. I'm convinced I'm UNKILLABLE."

Below you can watch his full video:

In a neck collar & with numbness in my arms, I am DEFIANTLY coming to #RAW on Monday to fight Randy Orton. My line between reality and fiction is so blurred it's nearly nonexistent. I'm convinced I'm UNKILLABLE. https://t.co/kvRQMeEqW2 — The UNKILLABLE Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 15, 2020

- R-Truth announced on Twitter that his song, "Set It off" is now available on all digital retailers.

He tweeted, "#setitoff IS AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL DIGITAL RETAILERS!!! DOWNLOAD IT NOW!!"

As noted, R-Truth recently released a new music video for "Set It Off." The video was released exclusively through music sites World Star Hip-Hop and HipHopDX.

Below you can see his tweet: