- The above video is the newest from Asuka's YouTube channel, KanaChanTV. The video is about her stay in Las Vegas. As recently noted, Asuka received the Silver Creator Award from the YouTube Creator Awards program.

- Xavier Woods surprised The Boys and Girls Club of Atlanta with a special early screening of Sonic the Hedgehog during Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared a video on Twitter of her playing the guitar. Phoenix is currently an NXT commentator and was in this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

