With tonight being Super Bowl LIV, WWE stars Naomi and King Corbin decided to make a bet.

It was Naomi's idea to make the bet. She had replied to King Corbin's tweet, "Hurry up let's make a bet bc you're going to lose."

If the San Francisco 49ers win, Naomi wants to wear Corbin's crown and wants him to be her servant for the day. If the Kansas City Chiefs win, King Corbin wants her to make a video of her bowing down and pledging her allegiance to him.

As noted on last week's SmackDown, Corbin lost his latest bet to Roman Reigns and The Usos. The bet was the loser had to eat dog food.

Below you can read their Twitter exchange:

Hurry up let's make a bet bc you're going to lose ?? https://t.co/iL0lzoLu0A — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 3, 2020

When we win you make a video bowing down and pledge your allegiance to your KING and put it on social. https://t.co/TppqpsMQE3 pic.twitter.com/tHHi88JPIl — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) February 3, 2020