Several WWE stars reacted tonight to the boxing match between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Fury ended up defeating Wilder and becoming the new WBC Heavyweight Champion.

Mojo Rawley tweeted, "Good things happen to those that come to the @WWE. Training complete. Way to go @Tyson_Fury!!! Total domination."

Ricochet wrote, "Hell yeah. What a great response in loss. You'll come back stronger!"

Braun Strowman tweeted, "Well we'll well @Tyson_Fury night nighted @BronzeBomber not like I'm surprised!!!!!"

Strowman also tweeted that Fury should try to go for Braun's title, the WWE Intercontinental Championship next. It was at WWE Crown Jewel when Tyson Fury won his WWE debut against Braun.

Mick Foley tweeted, "Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life - but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man!"

Triple H posted, "Amazing boxing performance by @Tyson_Fury... Unreal heart shown by @BronzeBomber. There is now only one... Congratulations to the #GypsyKing!" Below is also a video of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon arriving at the event that WWE On Fox shared.

Below you can read their tweets and several others:

Good things happen to those that come to the @WWE. Training complete. Way to go @Tyson_Fury!!! Total domination. #GimmickPlug #CompanyGuy — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) February 23, 2020

Hell yeah. What a great response in loss. You'll come back stronger! #WilderFury2 — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 23, 2020

Fury is about to become the biggest boxing draw since Tyson. — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 23, 2020

When we were training in October @Tyson_Fury told me he was going to finish Wilder!!! Wow ?? https://t.co/tmfzAr27xV — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) February 23, 2020

HAHAHAH. That was hilarious though. He killed it ???????????? https://t.co/D6uaAG3EaK — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 23, 2020

Congratulations to @Tyson_Fury on an incredible fight! The champion has been knocked down by life - but got off the deck and shocked the world! Wow! We love you, man! pic.twitter.com/FNhonPlAfg — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2020