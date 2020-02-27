WWE Super ShowDown is underway, and the final betting odds have seen some movement.

The WWE Universal Championship match has seen the lines tighten to where Bray Wyatt is just a slight favorite at -155 to defeat Goldberg, who sits at +115. Wyatt was a bigger favorite earlier in the week before reports emerged that Goldberg is expected to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, while Wyatt is slated to battle John Cena.

Bayley (-300) is favored to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship over Naomi (+220), while Seth Rollins & Murphy (-300) are the favorites in their RAW Tag Team title defense against The Street Profits (+220).

There is one match where the champions are the underdogs. The Miz & John Morrison (-210) are the favorites to defeat The New Day (+160) for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is a big -2000 favorite to defeat Ricochet, who sits at +1000. Surprisingly, Lesnar is not the biggest favorite on the show. That goes to Mansoor, who is a -2750 favorite in his match against Dolph Ziggler (+1250).

AJ Styles is favored to win the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns is a big favorite (-975) against Baron Corbin (+525) and Humberto Carrillo is a slight favorite (-140) against Angel Garza (+100).

