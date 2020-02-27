WWE has reportedly made changes to the SmackDown side of the WrestleMania 36 card and we now have two new top matches.

The current plan for WrestleMania 36 is to do John Cena vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

It will be interesting to see how today's WWE Super ShowDown matches lead to the aforementioned matches at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg is set to face The Fiend for the title today. This could mean that Cena will be in the Men's Elimination Chamber match next month as the Chamber winner is scheduled to go on to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania. There's no word yet on if WWE has plans for Goldberg to win the Universal Title today, which would mean Reigns vs. Goldberg is for the title at WrestleMania, while Cena vs. The Fiend is a special attraction match.

It looks like Cena vs. The Fiend and Reigns vs. Goldberg are locked in for WrestleMania 36 and won't change.

Stay tuned for updates as we will keep you updated and remember to join us for live Super ShowDown coverage at 11am ET.