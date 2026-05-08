WWE's Paul Heyman Teases Taking On A New Client

Paul Heyman has lost a huge client in Brock Lesnar following Lesnar's retirement, but seems to be eyeing someone else from the WWE roster.

Heyman, who has a history of managing some of the biggest names in the business, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, was recently asked by "ESPN" if he sees potential in any young stars to manage. While he answered in the affirmative, he didn't reveal the name of the star that he wants to manage.

"Yes," he replied when asked if there's a young talent he wants to manage. "Well, [I won't tell you then name] then I'm giving away my secrets, right? I mean a direct question, as Stephen A. [Smith] will attest, it's like testifying in front of Congress. You only answer the question that you're asked. Names just off the top of my head? All of them."

Heyman was then asked by Stephen A. Smith what he looks for in a wrestler before considering managing them. The WWE Hall of Famer had a very simple but sophisticated answer to the question.

"The willingness to be subservient to the cause of pure greatness," Heyman replied when asked what he looks for in a wrestler he manages.

The legendary manager is currently serving as the counsel for The Vision, which consists of Bron Breakker — viewed by many as a future world champion — Logan Paul, and Austin Theory. Heyman also managed Lesnar while leading the group, so he may not necessarily need to bring the unnamed star he wants to manage into the faction. One name that has been linked with Heyman is GUNTHER, whom Heyman still owes a favor after GUNTHER saved him from an attack by another former Heyman client, Seth Rollins.