Backstage Speculation On Danhausen's WWE Backlash Mystery Partner
After falling for their ruse on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Danhausen will now take on The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash on May 9. The question is: who will stand alongside Danhausen in this upcoming tag team match?
According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, sources within WWE suggest it may be Grammy Award-winning singer Jelly Roll. "I can't confirm this but I am hearing speculation that the mystery partner for Danhausen is, in fact, Jelly Roll, which would make a LOT more sense than an unadvertised PLE appearance by CM Punk," Alvarez wrote.
Much like Danhausen, Jelly Roll has encountered Wilson on multiple occasions, one of which led to an actual match on the March 27 edition of "SmackDown." Jelly emerged victorious over Wilson, courtesy of a chokeslam. As for The Miz, his history extends back much further as he, Jelly, and R-Truth worked together to take down A-Town Down Under at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Fast forward to March 2026, The Miz offered to mentor Jelly in the ring, only to be turned down due to his pattern of betraying his tag partners.
WWE fans last saw Jelly Roll in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night one, when his elbow drop sent broadcaster Pat McAfee crashing through the announce table. This allowed Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to then fight one-on-one over the Undisputed WWE Championship until McAfee's eventual, neck brace-wearing return.
Whether Jelly will actually materialize as Danhausen's Backlash teammate has yet to be seen. As Alvarez alluded to, fan speculation has pointed to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as another possibility given his real-life friendship with Danhausen.
Opinion: Jelly Roll isn't the worst option for Backlash
Is Jelly Roll my first choice for Danhausen's Backlash tag team partner? No. But is he my last one? Also no.
I have to give credit to Jelly Roll. He's taken his wrestling training very seriously, and it's been evident in his work so far. His in-ring performances — WWE SummerSlam 2025, then "SmackDown" in March 2026 — have both turned out to be decent. And considering the dynamics of a tag match involving Danhausen, The Miz, and Kit Wilson, that's all he would really need to deliver from a physical standpoint at Backlash. Danhausen, The Miz, and Kit Wilson would cover the comedic aspect of the match.
Danhausen will likely bring the smoke (no, literally), a "curse," and perhaps, like WrestleMania 42, the mini-hausens as added backup. The Miz will likely trash talk his confirmed and unconfirmed opponents. Meanwhile, Wilson may preview the faceoff with another spoken poem.
Considering that previous plans called for Jelly Roll to work alongside Cody Rhodes at Backlash, it's safe to say that he is available for an appearance. And despite our overall exhaustion from celebrity involvement in WWE, I can't deny the fact that Jelly shares legitimate history with both Wilson and The Miz. That's why I'm okay with him potentially partnering with Danhausen.
The betting odd suggestions of CM Punk, Mr. Iguana, and Joe Hendry do sound more enticing, however.