Backstage Speculation On Danhausen's WWE Backlash Mystery Partner

After falling for their ruse on last week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Danhausen will now take on The Miz and Kit Wilson at WWE Backlash on May 9. The question is: who will stand alongside Danhausen in this upcoming tag team match?

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, sources within WWE suggest it may be Grammy Award-winning singer Jelly Roll. "I can't confirm this but I am hearing speculation that the mystery partner for Danhausen is, in fact, Jelly Roll, which would make a LOT more sense than an unadvertised PLE appearance by CM Punk," Alvarez wrote.

Much like Danhausen, Jelly Roll has encountered Wilson on multiple occasions, one of which led to an actual match on the March 27 edition of "SmackDown." Jelly emerged victorious over Wilson, courtesy of a chokeslam. As for The Miz, his history extends back much further as he, Jelly, and R-Truth worked together to take down A-Town Down Under at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Fast forward to March 2026, The Miz offered to mentor Jelly in the ring, only to be turned down due to his pattern of betraying his tag partners.

WWE fans last saw Jelly Roll in the main event of WrestleMania 42 night one, when his elbow drop sent broadcaster Pat McAfee crashing through the announce table. This allowed Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes to then fight one-on-one over the Undisputed WWE Championship until McAfee's eventual, neck brace-wearing return.

Whether Jelly will actually materialize as Danhausen's Backlash teammate has yet to be seen. As Alvarez alluded to, fan speculation has pointed to former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk as another possibility given his real-life friendship with Danhausen.