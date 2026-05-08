WWE's Sami Zayn Explains Whether Or Not He's Fully Turned Heel

"WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn's character arc has been an interesting one, ever since he won the United States Championship from Carmelo Hayes and entered a feud with Trick Williams, leading to him losing the gold to Williams at WWE WrestleMania 42. On a recent episode of the blue brand, Zayn was involved in a divisive segment where he cut a promo on, then "beat down" a gingerbread man costume that Williams had been using to torment him for weeks. Despite coming off as a bad guy in the promo, Zayn told the Toronto Sun's "No Holds Barred" that he doesn't think he's fully turned heel.

"I think I'm trying to play this one a little different," Zayn said. "We're riding these reactions, which are kind of different week to week. I had this idea for a slight character shift, that would be a little outside the box, would kind of split the audience a little bit. But, sometimes things just don't work out exactly how you envision it and sometimes you think you're going to be somewhere on the timeline and you're not. Maybe I'm being a little vague here about it, but all this to say I think there's still a ways to go and it can still go in a number of different ways, which I find very interesting and kind of refreshing."

He explained that as to what makes a good heel or babyface, he doesn't exactly know. Zayn said it's easy to overthink things, but believes you have to look to yourself and what you value in people, as well as the qualities you don't like in others, then you embody those as a performer.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Toronto Sun's "No Holds Barred" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.