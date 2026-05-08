WWE HOFer JBL Says This Recently-Released Star Is A 'Main Event' Talent

JBL has discussed a recent WWE release, Aleister Black, and how he sees main event potential in him.

Black, who returned to WWE just last year after spending a few years in AEW following his initial WWE release, was let go by the TKO-owned promotion as part of its post-WrestleMania cuts. When he returned to WWE, many believed Black would be used more effectively due to his relationship with Triple H, but that wasn't the case. Speaking on " Something to Wrestle," JBL said he still believes Black can be a success, pointing to one key issue with his character: a lack of depth.

"I think there's some type of innate aura or charisma with him, that there's something that draws you to him. He's got something there that is very appealing, and I think he's very talented," he explained. "The depth is what gets you. Once you're one-dimensional ... you know, it's the old thing. Once you've got the monster and you beat him, the monster's dead. You got a giant and you beat him, the giant's dead."

The WWE Hall of Famer praised Black, calling him someone who can be a main event player, but said that it can happen only after the former WWE star changes himself a bit.

"I think Aleister is a main event guy, and I think Aleister has to change," he began. "Think about the guys who've gone away and have come back. Something has changed in them. They've done something to modify their character. They've done something to get over whatever that is."

He feels Black needs to figure out something different, as whatever he has done hasn't quite worked, which could be down to creative or himself. JBL thinks Black has to experiment and try different things to see what could work for him.