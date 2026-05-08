Bully Ray Pitches Paul Heyman's Surprise Involvement In WWE Backlash Match

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is set for his first defense since winning the gold from CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania 42 on Saturday when he takes on his cousin, Jacob Fatu, at WWE Backlash. Reigns has claimed he'll be full-time with WWE through the summer, seemingly implying he's holding the gold through at least SummerSlam, but many fans want to see Fatu with the shock victory. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray even pitched the involvement of Reigns' former "Wise Man," Paul Heyman.

"I think Paul aligning with Jacob Fatu would do a world of good for this story," he said. "If it wasn't for Paul Heyman the entire Bloodline story, not only is it not as great as it was, I don't know if it ever gets off the ground."

The WWE Hall of Famer said he would "absolutely" take the title off Reigns to get people talking. Bully Ray said John Cena's advertised "history-making announcement" in Tampa at the event isn't enough, he wants to see something that goes against the grain. He explained he's a lot more interested in Reigns chasing Fatu after a Heyman betrayal, and outlined how the end of their Backlash match would go in his scenario.

"Jacob Fatu put the Tongan Death Grip on [Reigns] and squeezed him within an inch of his life while Paul Heyman stood there and stared at Roman Reigns while his life was being choked out of him. The bell rings and Roman's eyes close," he said. "I'm a lot more interested in that chase because of the backstabbing and the screwing over... I'm into that a lot more than 'Jacob loses and he falls in line.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.