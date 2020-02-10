As reported this morning, WWE is taking WrestleMania 37 to Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium on March 28, 2021.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza."

A news conference about the event will be held tomorrow at the stadium.

Check out the official WrestleMania 37 logo below: