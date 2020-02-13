Week one has ended for the XFL and week two is about to begin. In just a short while the playoffs will begin as well. It was previously announced that the League Championship game will be on Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET. The Eastern Championship Final will be on Saturday, April 18 on FOX while the Western Championship Final will be on Sunday, April 19 on ESPN. Now we know the details of where the finals will take place.

According to the XFL, Houston will host the 2020 XFL Championship game. The game will take place inside TDECU Stadium, home of the Houston Roughnecks. The initial training facility of the XFL was inside TDECU Stadium.

"We're tremendously excited to have been selected as the site for the XFL's championship game," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. "This league has animated football fans from across our region, and we look forward to continuing to showcase Harris County as one of the greatest sports towns in America. We want to thank the league for choosing Houston and we look forward to welcoming football fans from across the nation to what is sure to be a memorable championship game."

"Houston is a great all-around sports town with top-notch facilities, an amazing community of football fans and a solid infrastructure," said XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck. "We are grateful to the city and the Sports Authority for opening its doors once again to the XFL and we look forward to welcoming fans from across Texas, as well as the entire country, to join us in celebrating this special moment in XFL history."

The Roughnecks beat the Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17 last Saturday on FOX. It was the second game of the XFL's relaunch. TDECU Stadium can fit over 40,000 people and has held a number of special games, including the Bayou Bucket and an American Championship. The stadium also hosts the University of Houston Cougars football team.

The last XFL Championship was during its initial run in 2001. Dubbed the "Million Dollar Game", the Los Angeles Xtreme beat the San Franciso Demons 38-6 inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Attendance was 24,153 and the MVP of the game was placekicker Jose Cortez.

"It's fitting that the XFL's first season will start and end in football-loving Houston and we're honored to play a pivotal role in the launch of this new league," Burke said. "Houston is known for hosting major sporting events and the XFL Championship will only strengthen our reputation. We're thrilled to give football fans in this city the opportunity to experience the excitement of XFL football on the league's biggest stage."

Tickets for the XFL Championship will be available to the general public in March. Ticket prices will be released next month, with priority status given to founding XFL season ticket members. You can get your tickets at XFL.com/tickets.