Earlier this week, it was announced that the XFL will team up with gambling entities to make the product more betting friendly. It has already been shown with ABC and ESPN having point spreads and over/under total on the score bug. They also teamed up with DraftKings, making the gambling entity will become the official Daily Fantasy Sports partner of the XFL. It appears the XFL isn't done yet on the gambling front.

Via a press release, it was announced that the XFL and Boom Sports have launched PlayXFL, a free-to-play mobile gaming app. This new app will offer fans a chance to win "thousands of dollars in cash" and other prizes during the 2020 season. This is only for eligible fans in specific locations.

"We're excited to team with Boom Sports and provide our fans with free gameplay and a chance to win cash prizes," said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. "PlayXFL will bring our fans inside the game and add even more fun to the viewing experience."

"Boom believes deeply that games can make sports more entertaining for fans," said Stephen A. Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, Boom Sports. "We are thrilled to partner with a league in the XFL that wants to invest in gaming and its fans accordingly."

The PlayXFL app will offer two free prediction games to fans throughout the season. In the first game, it will be a jackpot-style score prediction contest. Fans will be allowed to predict the exact score of a specific matchup. Next week during week two, fans who predict the exact scores of three games will be able to win over $500,000. Weeks 3-10 winners can win up to $25,000 if they get the score of two games correct. The second game will require fans to actually attend football matches. By downloading the app, consumers can choose to play four-question Pick'em contests. The winners of that can win several prizes and even tickets.

After the regular season, fans can use the app during the playoffs. If they can predict the exact score of three championship games, a $1 million prize is possible. Top finishers can win up to $1,000 each week.

You can only participate if you download the PlayXFLapp in the app store on Apple or Google Play. Information on scoring can be provided via the attached link.