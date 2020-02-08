The XFL is officially launching this weekend, and everyone is looking to get onboard. That includes fantasy sports entities. It was announced that DraftKings will become the official Daily Fantasy Sports partner of the XFL.

According to a press release, there will be Classic DFS contests for the new league, with owners getting a $50,000 salary cap. Each roster will be allowed one QB, one RB, two WR's, two FLEX positions and a defense/special teams unit. Heading into Week One, you can bet championship futures and game lines. Currently, the Dallas Renegades lead the sportsbook rankings to become the 2020 XFL Champion.

The partnership works in states permitted to use DraftKings, by law.

"The XFL is an innovative, fan-first league and DraftKings shares a mutual commitment to delivering a top-notch gaming experience to sports fans across the board," said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer at DraftKings. "We are confident that through this collaborative partnership, our highly engaged customer base will enjoy betting on the XFL and playing in XFL Daily Fantasy Sports contests. We look forward to the start of the season this Saturday."

By earning contracts with Disney and FOX, the XFL will be watched on ABC, ESPN and FOX Sports. The twelve-week season ends with the championship game on April 26. There are a variety of former NFL and college stars on the rosters, resulting in key picks for lineups. As of now, LA Wildcats QB Josh Johnson, DC Defenders WR Rashad Ross and QB Cardale Jones are the top-priced players.

"We want what our fans want, and millions of football fans have made fantasy and legal wagering an essential part of their football experience," said Jeffrey Pollack, President and COO of the XFL. "DraftKings is a leader in this space and shares our commitment to giving fans more ways to connect to the game we all love. This partnership is another great way to broaden our reach and introduce our new league."

The idea of the partnership will help make the XFL feel more legitimate. The first game of the relaunch will be Saturday, February 8 with the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC.