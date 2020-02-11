The opening weekend of the revamped XFL is now history, and the final ratings for the four games are in.

As previously reported, the first game airing on ABC on Saturday featuring the D.C. Defenders defeating the Seattle Dragons averaged 3.3 million viewers and scored a 2.07 rating. The attendance for the game was 17,163 fans.

FOX aired the second game on Saturday between L.A. Wildcats and the Houston Roughnecks, which averaged 3.29 million viewers and a 1.91 rating and drew 17,815 fans.

The first game on Sunday that aired on FOX drew the biggest audience of the weekend with 3.385 million viewers and a 2.10 rating, and drew 17,634 fans.

The final game of the weekend was the Dallas Renegades facing the St. Louis BattleHawks on ESPN on Sunday, which scored the lowest audience of the weekend with 2.495 million viewers and a 1.43 rating with 17,026 fans at the stadium.

Between the four games, the XFL averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The now-defunct AAF drew similar ratings on its opening weekend in February of 2019, averaging 3.25 million viewers and a 0.9 in the 18-49 demo between two games on CBS. However, Darren Rovell of the Action Network reported that even before the first game started, the XFL had already topped the revenue from ticket sales for the entire season of the AAF.

AAF ratings dropped sharply in the second week, and the league folded before it could complete one season after it lost financial backing.

The Washington Times noted that while the XFL debut numbers are nowhere near the 16.5 million viewers that the NFL averaged per game during the 2019 regular season, is does top the 1.99 million viewers per game that the NBA averaged last year during the regular season.

Week two of the XFL kicks off this Saturday with the NY Guardians facing the DC Defenders. The game will air on ABC at 2 pm ET.