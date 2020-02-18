As expected, XFL TV ratings dipped in week two on ABC.

According to Jake Russell of The Washington Post, Saturday's game featuring the New York Guardians at the D.C. Defenders drew an average audience of 2.127 million viewers. It was down 35.5% from last Saturday's game on ABC, which averaged 3.3 million viewers.

ABC's game on Sunday featuring the Dallas Renegades at the L.A. Wildcats garnered 2.397 million viewers, down only 4% from 2.495 million viewers the previous week, however last week's game aired on ESPN and not on ABC.

ABC averaged 2.26 million viewers between the two games. The AAF saw a much steeper 65% drop from week one to week two, however the AAF aired on national television on CBS in its first week, compared to TNT and the NFL Network in its second.

The original XFL in 2001 fell 52% from week one to week two on NBC.

The ratings for the weekend's XFL games on FOX are not yet available.