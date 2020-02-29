In the video above, Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton previewed today's Week 4 XFL games. You can check out last week's TV ratings and attendances here.

First up is the LA Wildcats at the New York Guardians at 2 pm ET on ABC, followed by the St. Louis BattleHawks hosting the Seattle Dragons at 5 pm ET on FOX.

Tomorrow, it will be the Houston Roughnecks at the Dallas Renegades at 4 pm ET on FS1. The final game of the week is the Tampa Bay Vipers hosting the DC Defenders on ESPN2 at 7 pm ET.

Below are the current standings:

XFL East

1) St. Louis BattleHawks (2-1)

2) DC Defenders (2-1)

3) New York Guardians (1-2)

4) Tampa Bay Vipers (0-3)

XFL West

1) Houston Roughnecks (3-0)

2) Dallas Renegades (2-1)

3) LA Wildcats (1-2)

4) Seattle Dragons (1-2)