Alex Reynolds and John Silver were known as The Beaver Boys in their early indie work, but now they are part of The Dark Order in AEW. The two of them talked about the opportunity to join AEW when the appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"It was amazing. Once they started, it was the place we wanted to be," said Silver. "Luckily, we got an opportunity right away and we took the ball and ran with it. We're really excited to see what the future holds and it's only gonna get bigger and better from here."

The two of them are from Long Island, New York where they were trained by former ECW Champion Mikey Whipwreck. Reynolds talked about how working the New York indie scene prepares talent for promotions like AEW.

"We cut our teeth in the New York indie scene, especially in Long Island and Queens. To see where it was when we first started in 2006 to where it is now – you have these huge companies like Create A Pro which is run by Curt Hawkins and Pat Buck. You have Mikey Whipwreck who is still involved where we trained. Then House of Glory with The Amazing Red. We joke about it in AEW as there's so many New York guys on that roster," Reynolds said before naming the AEW talent that came through New York.

"It's pretty wild to see the talent that's come out of the New York indie scene."

Silver was then asked what the No. 1 goal is for he and his partner at the moment.

"The goal right now is to win those AEW Tag Team championships. That's where we wanna be and it's where we wanna be soon. We're looking for that first and once it happens then we'll make some new goals," stated Silver before being asked what makes The Dark Order so mysterious.

"That's the thing – people don't know what's going on. I think right off the bat, people were going 'What is this?' Now they're starting to learn a little bit more but they keep asking questions. Everyone wants to know who The Exalted One is and maybe soon, maybe this week, maybe next week, maybe a month from now we'll figure out who it is."

Reynolds then talked about how he and Silver have been together since 2011 and they look forward to being a part of history with AEW.

"It's been a long road – a lot of ups and downs – but we've stuck together. We have this opportunity with AEW and The Dark Order and it's cool to see how far we've grown and how far AEW, in a short amount of time, has grown," Reynolds said before praising AEW management for their vision in changing the landscape of pro wrestling.

"It's never been done before and we continue to break new ground every week and just deliver the best wrestling show on the planet."

Alex's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here.