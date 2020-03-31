All Elite Wrestling has announced Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes Vs. Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara for tomorrow's Dynamite episode on TNT.

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears and Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin were announced as the first bouts for the eight-man tournament for the TNT Championship. The other half of the bracket will be revealed tomorrow night on Dynamite.

The tournament for the TNT Championship will begin on April 8 and the finals will be at Double or Nothing on May 23 in Las Vegas.

Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur will also be streaming a live post-show recap of Dynamite on the AEW YouTube channel at 10 pm ET tomorrow night.

Below is the updated card for tomorrow's show:

* Lance Archer's Debut

* Trent vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega

* Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes Vs. Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara