Earlier this week, it was announced that AEW would be creating the TNT Championship. The way to win it is via an eight-man tournament that will begin next Wednesday, April 8 during AEW Dynamite on TNT. The winner of the single-elimination tournament will receive the TNT Championship belt after the live finals at Double Or Nothing on Saturday, May 23 in Las Vegas.

The promotion revealed it would announce the competitors in the bracket starting today, March 31. Rivalries renew as Cody Rhodes will be facing Shawn Spears while Sammy Guevara will be facing Darby Allin. The winner of those bouts will face one another in the semi-finals.

The other half of the bracket will be revealed tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite.

It was recently announced that AEW has moved their Dynamite and Dark tapings to an undisclosed location due to the coronavirus pandemic. The promotion was hosting events at Daily's Place with no fans.

