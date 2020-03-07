AEW has announced AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and a mystery partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

AEW also gave an update on Kenny Omega. He will be out for one to two more weeks because of his hand injury. As noted, Omega injured his hand at AEW Revolution.

This Wednesday's AEW Dynamite will be at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah.

Below is an updated lineup for the upcoming show:

* Ortiz (with Santana) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

* Death Triangle (PAC, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix) vs. Private Party and Joey Janela

* Jurassic Express vs. MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade (with Wardlow and The Bunny)

* Blood and Guts Match rules announcement

* AEW Tag Team Champion Hangman Page and Mystery Partner vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Non-title Match)