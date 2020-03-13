As noted on Thursday at this link, AEW announced their first set of schedule changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Next week's Dynamite episode was moved from Rochester, NY to Jacksonville, FL, while the March 25 "Blood & Guts" edition of Dynamite was cancelled in Newark, NJ, with the new location to be announced.

Regarding next week's Dynamite episode from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, AEW announced today that doors will open to a "restricted audience" of fans at 6pm ET. The show will begin at 7pm with pre-show happenings and AEW Dark tapings, and then Dynamite will go live on TNT at 8pm ET.

"Thank you again during this short notice change of venue/show dates. We want you all to be updated as more information comes in," AEW ended their statement with.

You can see today's full statement below and you can click here for the original announcement on AEW changes related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Stay tuned for updates.