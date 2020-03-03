Welcome to Wrestling Inc's recap of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

To view the full recap of AEW Revolution, click here

Excalibur and Taz welcome fans to a special edition of AEW Dark! On this week's episode, fans get to see video recaps, as well as exclusive interviews from Revolution. Tonight's main event will be a women's tag team match.

The first recap footage shown is when Colt Cabana made the save after the Dark Order continued their attack on SCU. In an exclusive interview, Cabana states how excited he is to be part of the AEW roster.

Backstage, Lexy Nair wants to know why Christopher Daniels dressed up as The Exalted One. He says that he wanted to show the world that The Exalted One does not exist. The Dark Order has been hiding behind this fake entity. He adds that they are "a cancer in AEW" and SCU and Cabana will cut them off.

After, recap footage is shown of Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's Championship. Statlander admits that she is very disappointed that she lost. She says next time, she'll be more "down to Earth."

Even though PAC won his match against Orange Cassidy, he is mad that the Lucha Brothers had to make an appearance and steal his thunder. He tells Nair to stay out of his business and walks away.

And now, the main event match!

Yuka Sakazaki & Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. & Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian)

Sakazaki attacks Baker from behind. Riho sends Ford out of the ring. Sakazaki has Baker in the corner. Both Sakazaki and Riho go back-and-forth with kicks and clotheslines. Baker makes her way out of the corner. Riho tags herself in and Ford is tagged in as well. Riho sends Ford towards the ropes. Ford returns with a clothesline. Sakazaki is tagged in and both her and Riho lock in a double-clutch. They both break the hold on Ford. Sakazaki with the Northern Lights Bomb, cover, Ford kicks out at 2. Baker is now the legal woman. She lands a butterfly suplex on Sakazaki. After, Baker locks Sakazaki up in the ropes. Baker tags in Ford. Ford comes in with the running knees. Ford comes through with an elbow strike, cover, Sakazaki kicks out. Baker is tagged back in. Sabian climbs into the ring to distract the referee, while Ford and Baker attack Sakazaki in the corner. Sakazaki follows through with a missile dropkick and tags in Riho. Riho lands a crucifix bomb. Sabian grabs hold of Riho's legs. Sakazaki takes out Baker and Ford on the outside. Riho lands a crossbody on Sabian and the audience goes wild. Riho climbs to the top rope, lands the double foot stomp on Baker. Riho covers, Baker kicks out at 2. After some involvement from Ford and Sabian, again, Baker locks in the lockjaw on Riho. Riho taps out. Baker and Ford win the match.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. & Penelope Ford

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!

