Excalibur and Taz welcome fans to another edition of AEW Dark! The first match is announced.

Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Jurassic Express (w/Marko Stunt)

Luchasaurus wastes little time and grabs Sabian in a chokehold position. Sabian backflips out of it and tags in Avalon. Avalon is so intimidated by Luchasaurus that he falls backward. Avalon shooshes Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy and Avalon square up. Avalon takes the lead with a side headlock. Jungle Boy sweeps Avalon's leg and shooshes him. Sabian tags himself in. Jungle Boy lands an inside-out senton on Sabian. Avalon sweeps Luchasaurus off the apron. Sabian lands a twisting neckbreaker on Jungle Boy. Sabian with the cover, Jungle Boy kicks out at 2. Avalon tags himself in and corners Jungle Boy. Sabian tags himself back in. A quick tag made back to Avalon. Avalon lands a suplex. Avalon climbs to the second rope, flies over with a moonsault, Jungle Boy moves out of the way. Stunt tries to help Ford and Bates, who are arguing on the outside. They both push Stunt into the barricade. Luchasaurus is tagged in and lands several roundhouse kicks on both Sabian and Avalon. Luchasaurus plants Avalon, then goes for the standing moonsault. Luchasaurus with a lateral press cover, Avalon breaks up the pin. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy comes back with a clothesline on Avalon. Jurassic Express flatten Avalon and win the match!

Winners: Jurassic Express

The second match begins.

Severino Corrente vs. Jimmy Havoc

Havoc sends Corrente into the corner. Havoc backs away from the corner, cleanly. Havoc manipulates Corrente's left arm. After Havoc breaks the hold, Corrente slaps him in the face. Corrente corners Havoc. Havoc counters with a diving foot stomp off the top rope. Havoc positions Corrente for the Acid Rainmaker, Corrente reverses it into a suplex. Havoc pokes Corrente's eyes. Next, Havoc plants the elevated leg hook, followed by a rolling death valley driver. Havoc ends the match with an Acid Rainmaker. Havoc wins the match!

Winner: Jimmy Havoc

Post-Match: Luther runs down the ramp and attacks Havok from behind.

Next, some women's action!

Abadon vs. Hikaru Shida

Shida ducks under with a side headlock, followed by a shoulder tackle. Abadon sits up after the shoulder tackle and lands a low dropkick. Abadon covers, Shida kicks out. Shida grabs hold of Abadon and sends her flying with a top suplex. It doesn't keep Abadon down. Abadon locks Shida up in the ropes. After the referee calls for the break, Abadon licks Shida's cheek. Shida and Abadon exchange chops in the middle of the ring. Shida grabs Abadon by her hair and sends her into the turnbuckle. Shida climbs up to the top rope and lands a missile kick. Shida with a cover, Abadon kicks out at 2. Shida kicks Abadon in the back of her head, covers again, Abadon kicks out. Shida ducks out and counters with a vertical brainbuster. Shida ends the match with a running knee strike towards Abadon's face. Shida picks up the win!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Backstage: Dasha Gonzalez asks Havoc if he's injured or not, after that brutal attack from Luther. As he's about to answer that question, Luther comes in and attacks him again.

Backstage: Bates and Avalon run into Colt Cabana. Avalon is mad that Cobana would rather listen to a podcast than read a book.

And now, the main event!

Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler vs. Private Party

Isiah Kassidy and Cutler begin the match. Cutler locks Kassidy's wrist up. Kassidy rolls out of the hold and reverses it on Cutler. All four men make their way into the ring and land double dropkicks. Kiss and Marq Quen are now the legal men. Kiss takes Quen down with an arm drag. Kiss steps through with the splits. He covers Quen and Quen kicks out at 2. Kassidy is tagged back in. Kassidy slams Kiss face-first into the top turnbuckle. Kassidy then chops Kiss before tagging in Quen. Private Party drives Kiss down with a double stomp. Quen goes for the cover, Kiss kicks out at 2. Kiss escapes under Private Party and tags in Cutler.

Cutler turns his back for a moment and gets taken down by Kassidy. Cutler catches Quen with a high boot. Cutler keeps the kicks going towards Private Party. Cutler goes over the top rope and lands a leg drop on Quen, followed by a middle rope dive. Back in the ring, Cutler flies off the second rope with an elbow drop on Kassidy. Cutler covers, Kassidy kicks out at 2. Kiss is tagged in. Kiss moonsaults off the apron on Quen. Back in the ring, Kiss climbs to the top and lands a hurricanrana on Kassidy. Kiss with a lateral press over, Kassidy kicks out at 2. Private Party works together with a backflip on Kiss. They cover Kiss and Cutler comes in to break the pin. Cutler lands a TPK on both members of Private Party. Since he is not the legal man, Kiss runs in and covers Kassidy. Kassidy kicks out at 2.5. Private Party concludes the match with Gin & Juice on Kiss and wins the match.

Winners: Private Party

Post-Match: The Death Triangle (PAC and the Lucha Brothers) come in and attack both teams. Joey Janela runs down to the ring and lays shots on the Death Triangle. The Death Triangle takes Janela down. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy make their way down, and the Death Triangle roll out of the ring.

