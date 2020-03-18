Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

As noted earlier this week, AEW announced the move from Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, New York due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will be no live audience for the show.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends

* The reveal of The Dark Order's leader, The Exalted One

* The Inner Circle vs. The Elite in six-man action with the winners receiving the advantage for the Blood and Guts Match on March 25

* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. The Butcher and The Blade