It appears as if AEW could be teasing the impending debut of Brodie Lee, f.k.a. Luke Harper in WWE. Lee posts a daily tweet stating, "It's [day of the week]. You know what that means."

Earlier today AEW tweeted an image simply stating, "It's Wednesday."

As expected, Lee tweeted today, "It's Wednesday. You know what that means."

Lee was released from WWE last December. He had a 90-day non-compete, which means that he is free to work elsewhere starting next week.

It has been reported that Lee will likely make his AEW debut on tthe Dynamite episode on March 18, in his hometown of Rochester, NY.

