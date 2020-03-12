AJ Styles and The Undertaker are expected to square off at WrestleMania 36. Styles cut a promo on Taker this past Monday on RAW, where he referred to the Deadman as over the hill and way past his prime.

Styles appeared on WWE Backstage this week with Renee Young and Xavier Woods, where he discussed the promo. He noted that his insulting remarks struck a chord with fans.

"Come on," Styles said. "I don't think I said anything that one of our fans wouldn't have said themselves. Let's talk about the retirement, putting his fist up, what a beautiful moment that was, and he came back!

"Listen, he's The Undertaker right, so much respect for this guy and everything he's done for our business. Hopefully we get in the ring together, I'm excited about it."

Woods noted that Styles has been one of the only people to get this personal with The Undertaker.

"Who exactly am I talking to?" Styles said. "Am I talking to Mark Callaway? Am I talking to the American Badass with Limp Bizkit as his best friend? Or am I talking to The Undertaker. I am talking to every one of them. That guy who thinks he can come into my ring and chokeslam me not once but twice and ruin two matches of mine! I don't think so. Now he's going to pay the price, now I'm on a roll and I'm ready to fricken rock!"

Despite keeping kayfabe for most of the interview, Styles did admit that he is excited to face Taker. Styles said said that the opportunity is "huge" and he wants to learn from him.

"It's gotta be a bucket list for anyone in our business, I mean really, it's The Undertaker guys," Styles stated. "It's huge, I want to be able to learn from this man. How much can I learn from this man? I have studied him for years, the matches with Shawn [Michaels] are unbelievable. I want to know what he knows and the only way to get it is to get in the ring with him."

"The old saying goes: once you stop learning it's time to hang up the boots right? I'm not done yet, I want to learn as much as I can. As the older we get, sometimes you can't do the things you used to do anymore, but you learn how and when to do certain things that have the most impact. I can't wait to sit down and we figure this thing out."

Styles and The Undertaker are scheduled to have a contract signing this Monday on RAW for their match at WrestleMania.

