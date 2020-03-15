Alexa Bliss recently responded to a fan who suggested that she has had plastic surgery work done.

The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion had posted a throwback photo, and a fan wrote that she "didn't have plastic surgeries then". Bliss retorted by tweeting, "The only plastic surgery I've had is my boobs... 4x lol #JustBeingHonest".

Bliss has been open when discussing getting breast implants. She has also posted bikini selfies in the past that resulted in some fans highlighting the procedures. Bliss would respond to some of the comments with replies like, "old news...".

Bliss grew up dealing with eating disorders to the point where she was 85 pounds. On an episode of WWE 365 last year, Bliss discussed getting the implants when she was 17.

"There's a lot of rumors about it like, 'Oh did Alex Bliss get implants?' I've had implants since I was seventeen," Bliss said. "I'm very open and honest about it. When I had my eating disorder I got down to eighty-five pounds. My doctor told my mom said if [I] don't get admitted I will die. They treated my health symptoms, they didn't treat the mental side of it.

"The second time I was hospitalized they treated it like a mental disorder and a mental illness and that's actually when it started getting better. So, I was very self-conscience about my body and the fact that I felt like I looked like a seven year old boy. There are studies that show [implants] helps women recover from eating disorders because they feel more womanly and they feel better about their bodies and their self image. All the doctors in on this one procedure were my pediatrician, my eating disorder doctor, my psychologist, my psychiatrist. I will never regret doing that for myself because it helped me get over my eating disorder and my body image issues."

You can check out Bliss' tweet below:

Raj Giri contributed to this article.