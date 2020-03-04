Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Austin Theory is now official for tonight's WWE NXT episode.

As seen above, Theory was interviewed ahead of tonight's show to discuss last week's loss to Tommaso Ciampa. Theory talked about how good he is and how he will only get better, but is already the greatest in NXT. Theory was then interrupted by Swerve, who issued the challenge for tonight's NXT show on the USA Network. Theory said he'd see what NXT General Manager William Regal has to say about it.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage at this link. Below is the updated line-up:

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox in a Steel Cage match opens the show

* Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream in a Steel Cage match

* Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

* What's next for Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Finn Balor vs. Imperium, and more

* Austin Theory vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott