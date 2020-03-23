Pro wrestling fans have learned to "never say never" over the years, and the same goes for a potential WWE return for CM Punk, but word now is that WWE officials are very much against the idea of re-hiring Punk to wrestle.

It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is "pretty negative" on the idea of Punk being brought back to work as a wrestler. Punk is currently working as a part-time analyst on FS1's WWE Backstage show, but he is an employee of FOX, not WWE.

It was also reported that there is a lot of bitterness at Punk from WWE's side, apparently more than Punk has for WWE.

We noted last week, via PWInsider, that there is absolutely no truth to rumors on WWE contacting Punk for a ring return at WrestleMania 36. That report noted that there has been zero communication between WWE officials and Punk, and that WWE never made an offer to Punk as the rumored talks never happened. There has been no internal talk about using Punk in WWE, even after his debut as an analyst on Backstage earlier this year. It's noteworthy that WWE has not promoted Punk's appearances on the FS1 show.

On a related note, the band Living Colour tweeted WWE last night about how their live "Cult of Personality" performance for Punk at WrestleMania 29 was left off a new WWE Top 10 video for the best WrestleMania musical entrances.

The band re-tweeted the video and wrote, "Hey @WWE, no @CMPunk #Wrestlemania29 ?"

The band performed Punk's theme at WrestleMania 29 before his loss to The Undertaker. You can see their full tweet below, which includes a shot from the performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ: