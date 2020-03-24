Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler is reportedly still planned for WrestleMania 36.

While most of the matches for WrestleMania 36 have seen multiple changes, especially on the SmackDown side, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Otis vs. Ziggler has not been changed or pulled, and is still on the card. The match has not been announced as of this writing, but could be confirmed during Friday's SmackDown on FOX. The Otis vs. Ziggler feud was one of the main points of last Friday's show.

At one point it was reported, via @Wrestlevotes, that WWE had plans to do a mixed tag team match at WrestleMania 36 with Heavy Machinery and Sonya Deville vs. Ziggler, Robert Roode and Mandy Rose. The report from Wrestling Observer Radio did not mention the Otis vs. Ziggler match possibly turning into a six-person match.

In other news on the WrestleMania 36 card, the RAW Tag Team Titles match was also changed. WWE announced on Monday that The Street Profits will defend their titles against Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade at WrestleMania. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that original plans for the RAW Tag Team Titles likely had The Authors of Pain challenging for the gold. That match would've been nixed when Rezar went down with a torn right biceps earlier this month. There is still no timetable on Rezar's return, but he was expected to be off TV for a few months, even if he didn't need surgery.

We noted earlier today at this link how Rey Mysterio was considered to challenge Andrade for his title at WrestleMania, but Rey and Dana Brooke were pulled from the WrestleMania card due to being in quarantine over coronavirus concerns. WWE considered several matches for Andrade, but ended up putting him with Garza vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

Stay tuned for updates on the WrestleMania 36 card ahead of the tapings on Wednesday and Thursday. Below is the current card:

Host: Rob Gronkowski

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade vs. The Street Profits (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Bone Yard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black