WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the opening match of this past Friday's SmackDown. As noted, the show was moved from Detroit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

On her Instagram, Bayley gave her thoughts on the night:

"First is forever.

I'm not gonna brag about the fact that @sashabankswwe and I opened Friday Night SmackDown (live on FOX) with a big ol victory (classic), in the house that we built (the Performance Center...literally we put together the rings and stuff), in front of good ol Papa Hunter and (apparently Paige's travel agent) Michael Cole, with zero fans in the audience due to the terrible circumstances going on in our world, we did what we do best no matter what is asked of us because we are professionals, superstars, role models...no, no, no, I won't talk about any of that.

BUT it was something I will remember forever. I was very proud to be a part of that whole night. Wrestling is something wild/special/crazy. @WWE"

The comment about Paige was due to Paige saying she couldn't make it to the show for travel reasons, and making a joke about Bayley keeping the fans entertained in her absence.

"Sorry guys travel made it very hard for me to get there for #SmackDownLIVE with everything that's going on. Completely out of my control. Very sorry. But at least @itsBayleyWWE is keeping you entertained."