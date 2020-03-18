- AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes will be the ring announcer for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL with a "restricted attendance policy" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rhodes is filling in for Justin Roberts, who was unable to make it to the show.

Brandi tweeted this video with Tony Schiavone, who informed her of tonight's role change.

She wrote, "If I gotta do it, I'm gonna do it my way. This'll be fun, watch. [winking face emoji] #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT"

As noted, tonight's show was moved from Rochester, NY to Jacksonville due to the COVID-19 outbreak. You can click here to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

- After recently stepping away from social media, The Young Bucks have launched a new text messaging community. Matt Jackson discusses the new Young Bucks Community in the new video below, which was sent out by AEW.

You can join the community by sending a text message to 904-204-1263.