Brodie Lee, known as Luke Harper during his time in WWE, was revealed to be the true leader of The Dark Order during Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

Lee, along with Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, were members of The Wyatt family until the group disbanded in 2016. Lee was with the group since they first formed in 2012.

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt commented on Lee to his AEW debut.

"It's just me and Rowan now...," Wyatt tweeted, along with the meme of the reporter making a child cry.

Wyatt later added, "Braun never left [heart emoji]"

You can see Wyatt's tweets below:

