Bray Wyatt took to Twitter today and reacted to former tag team partner and rival Matt Hardy leaving WWE.

"Don't go Matt [crying face emoji]," Wyatt wrote.

Matt responded with a GIF of the two and wrote, "I will always be near, my beloved compeer."

As noted on Monday, WWE confirmed Matt's departure and thanked him for his contributions, also wishing him the best in his future endeavors. Matt confirmed on Sunday night that he had let his WWE contract expire. It looks like the door remains open for a potential return down the line, but Matt said he needed a break from WWE. There had been talk of a possible job in WWE NXT for Hardy, but there's no word yet on what happened with those talks.

You can see the tweets from Hardy and Wyatt below: