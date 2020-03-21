- Above is Jenn Decker running down the top five moments from this past Wednesday's Dynamite. The group included: Cody's opening speech, Best Friends challenging Lucha Bros to a Parking Lot Street Fight, Inner Circle getting the Blood and Guts Match entry advantage over The Elite, Brodie Lee is the Exalted One, and Matt Hardy debuts.

- AEW sent out a tweet welcoming Brodie Lee to the promotion. As noted, it was revealed Lee is the Dark Order's Exalted One on this week's show. Lee responded to AEW, "Odd that you would welcome the wolf to a land full of lambs."

Odd that you would welcome the wolf to a land full of lambs. https://t.co/SjMRM0dsPD — Brodie Lee (@ThisBrodieLee) March 20, 2020

- AEW Announcer Taz tweeted a video to fans, reminding them about social distancing and washing their hands. Taz also said this is a good time to catch up on AEW and some old wrestling.